IAF AN-32 missing LIVE UPDATES: IAF deploys Sukhoi, C-130 in search operation

An AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force Monday lost contact after taking off from Jorhat in Assam, sources told The Indian Express. The aircraft was carrying eight crew members and five passengers.
The aircraft took off at 1225 hours and lost contact at around 1300 hours with the ground station. It was scheduled to arrive at the Mechuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.
The IAF has initiated an overdue action and employed all its resources to locate the aircraft, sources said. A Sukhoi-30MKI, C-130 Special Operations aircraft has been deployed on a search mission.
In July, 2016, the Indian Air Force’s An-32 aircraft, that was on a courier flight from Chennai to Port Blair was last seen on radar at 9:12 am, when it left the range of Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR). IAF claims the aircraft was in contact till 08.46 am on high frequency. Aircraft are equipped with Weather Radars, that are able to detect adverse weather ahead – including precipitation, turbulence and wind shear. It is a common airmanship to fly out of bad weather. It is also common practice to divert or deviate when flying towards a storm. The same thing goes for turbulence.
Anton AN-32, an extensive used aircraft by IAF
Antonov An-32 is a tactical transport aircraft used by the Indian Air Force and have been in service since 1984. An-32 has been a trustworthy workhorse for the IAF for many years and is designed to be extensively used. The service ceiling of this turboprop aircraft is 31,000 ft, which means that it flies lower than most commercial jetliners (which have a service ceiling of 40,000 ft) and also flies slower with a cruising speed of 470 kmph. This gives lesser room for the An-32 to outrun bad weather or climb over it.
Aircraft headed for Mechuka Advanced Landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh
The aircraft took off for the Mechuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh lost contact with the ground station. lost contact at around 1300 hours with the ground station and failed to reach the designated airfield. The aircraft was carrying eight crew members and five passengers. The Mechuka Advance Landing Ground is located in Mechuka Valley in West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh. It is the closest landing ground to the India-China border nearing the McMohan line.
Aircraft took off from Jorhat, Assam
The Anton AN-32 aircraft took off from Jorhat in Assam at 1225 hours. The aircraft was carrying armed forces personnel and crew members when it lost all contact with ground stations.
