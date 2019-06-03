IAF AN-32 missing LIVE UPDATES: IAF deploys Sukhoi, C-130 in search operation

An AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force Monday lost contact after taking off from Jorhat in Assam, sources told The Indian Express. The aircraft was carrying eight crew members and five passengers.

The aircraft took off at 1225 hours and lost contact at around 1300 hours with the ground station. It was scheduled to arrive at the Mechuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF has initiated an overdue action and employed all its resources to locate the aircraft, sources said. A Sukhoi-30MKI, C-130 Special Operations aircraft has been deployed on a search mission.