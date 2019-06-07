IAF AN-32 missing LIVE UPDATES: No trace yet; Army, Navy pool assets for search ops

Over three days after the Anton, AN-32, aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) lost contact with ground stations, it is yet to be traced as a massive search and rescue operation continues between Jorhat in Assam and Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh. With an intensified search, the IAF has deployed additional assets in the mission roping in local civic and police agencies.

The transport aircraft took off from Jorhat at 12.27 pm on Monday for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Its last contact with the ground control was at 1 pm. A total of 13 personnel were on board the aircraft. Both the Navy and the Army have joined the IAF in search operations along with the ISRO. The operation has been hit repeatedly due to difficult terrain in the region and poor weather conditions.

IAF has deployed four Mi-17 helicopters, three advanced light helicopters, of which two belonged to the Army, two Sukhoi-30 aircraft, one C-130 transporter aircraft and one Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Army. Two Cheetah helicopters are likely to join the search operation on Friday.