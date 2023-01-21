scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
IAF to conduct annual command-level exercise in eastern sector after 2 years

The exercise in February will be conducted on a bigger scale and will validate the IAF’s operational capabilities in the eastern sector.

The exercise will involve activation of the Command’s fighters, helicopters and transport assets towards routine practice of aerial drills, including joint exercises, the IAF said. (Express photo/File)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to conduct an annual command-level exercise in the eastern sector in the first week of February, the IAF said Saturday.

Exercise Poorvi Akash — the annual command-level exercise of the IAF’s Eastern Air Command — is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exercise will involve activation of the Command’s fighters, helicopters and transport assets towards routine practice of aerial drills, including joint exercises, the IAF said.

Last month, about a week after the Indian Army and China’s PLA troops clashed at Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, the Eastern Air Command had conducted a two-day exercise with limited fighter jets and other assets.

However, as per officials, the exercise was aimed at training purposes. They also clarified that it was a routine and pre-planned exercise, and was not related to the Tawang incident.

The exercise in February will be conducted on a bigger scale and will validate the IAF’s operational capabilities in the eastern sector.

Headquartered in Shillong, the Eastern Air Command is one of its five operational commands of the Indian Air Force and controls air operations on the eastern sector. Its area of responsibility includes a 6300 km-long international boundary with China, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 21:54 IST
