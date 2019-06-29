An-32: Stranded at crash site for nine days, IAF airlifts 15-member rescue team

The 15-member rescue team of mountaineers that was instrumental in recovering the bodies and mortal remains from the AN32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh was airlifted Saturday from a spot near the crash site at an altitude of 12,000ft as weather improve, the Indian Air Force said. The rescue team was stuck at the crash site for nine days since the recovery operation was completed due to inclement weather.

“Today evening around 5:15PM, the search and rescue team which was camping at the crash site since June 12, was retrieved by IAF choppers to Along. The 15-member team comprising of 8 from IAF (including 2 officers), 4 from Army (including 1 officer) and 3 civilians were recovered using ALH and Mi-17V5 helicopters,” IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said.

The three civilians include mountaineer Taka Tamut, who scaled the Mt Everest last year, and two local hunters assisting him.

The AN-32, which took off from the Air Force Station in Assam’s Jorhat on June 3 at 12.27 pm for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground crashed in the mountains. The aircraft’s last contact with ground staff was at 12.55pm.

On June 11, the IAF had said that the wreckage was spotted 16 Kms North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an approximate elevation of 12,000 ft by the IAF Mi-17 Helicopter. The next day, a team of mountaineers comprising personnel from the IAF, the Army and civilians were air dropped to the nearest possible location. The recovery operation faced serious difficulties due to bad weather conditions and only on June 20 could the bodies and mortal remains of the 13 personnel be recovered.

But, even as the mortal remains of the personnel were handed over to the families, the rescue team was stuck in the mountains and the IAF faced extreme difficulties in retrieving them since the incessant rains and cloud cover made it difficult for helicopters to manoeuvre in the area. The IAF had air-dropped ration and other essential materials to help them sustain.

“The efforts to retrieve them was delayed due to inclement weather and rain, which improved slightly today in the evening, allowing the risky helicopter operations to be undertaken. All members are fit and in good health,” Singh said, adding that the IAF was thankful to the Army, Arunachal administration, police and civilians for their support.

DC of Siang district, Rajeev Tatuk told The Indian Express, “After the recovery operations were completed, the rescue team had been waiting each day at this high altitude for the weather to clear. With the rains continuing, helicopters just could not go in.”

The terrain was rough with thick forest cover making it difficult to access in bad weather. There were no roads leading up to the crash site, and climbing down on foot was extremely dangerous in such conditions — hence, airlifting was the preferred mode of return for the 15 men.

The DC, Tatuk, added, “There is no mobile network there — but somehow they had managed to call me, I think from a satellite phone. The mountaineer Tamut called me a few days back. He had said that the team was fine but hoping to be air-lifted soon. He had said they were waiting daily for the weather to clear.”