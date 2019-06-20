IAF An-32 crash: Bodies of 13 crew recovered in Arunchal Pradesh

The Indian Air Force Thursday announced that six bodies and seven mortal remains have been recovered from the crash site of An-32 in Arunachal Pradesh. This comes almost a week after the IAF announced that they retrieved a Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder — commonly known as the black box — from the crash site.

Advertising

The An-32, a Russian-origin aircraft, went missing on June 3, about 30 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh. After eight days of search operations, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper at a height of 12,000 ft near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry into the accident, terming it as one of the worst involving a military aircraft in recent years.

Those killed in the crash were identified as Wing Commander GM Charles, Squadron Leader H Vinod, Flight Lieutenant MK Garg, Flight Lieutenant S Mohanty, Flight Lieutenant A Tanwar, Flight Lieutenant R Thapa, Warrant Officer KK Mishra, Sergeant Anoop Kumar, Corporal Sherin, Leading Aircraftman SK Singh and Leading Aircraftman Pankaj.

The family of MK Garg confirmed that they were informed that the mortal remains will reach Patiala at 9 am on Friday.

The rescue operations are being carried out by a team of civil, army and IAF personnel.