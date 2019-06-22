AN-32 crash: Rajnath pays homage; cremations in Punjab, Haryana, Assam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid homage to 13 air warriors who lost their lives in the An-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3. The remains of some of the deceased were brought to New Delhi, from where they would be sent to their hometown.

Advertising

Singh also met families of the deceased at the Palam Technical Area. “Met with families and friends of the deceased Air-warriors of An32 and shared my grief and heartfelt condolences with them. My thoughts and prayers are with them…” he tweeted.

The bodies were recovered and brought to Johrat airbase in Assam on Thursday.

Remains of three IAF personnel who died in the crash were consigned to flames at their native places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday. Flight Lieutenants Mohit Garg (27), Ashish Tanwar (29) and airman Pankaj Sangwan were among the 13 people on board the aircraft that had crashed after about 30 minutes of taking off from Jorhat.

Advertising

While Garg belonged to Samana in Punjab’s Patiala, Tanwar came from Palwal district in Haryana, and Sangwan belonged to Sonipat, Haryana.

Wing Commander M G Charles, captain of the flight, was cremated at Jorhat. Although Charles came from Pune, his family opted for funeral in Jorhat itself. His wife and minor daughter were scheduled to head for Pune after the funeral. A colleague lit his pyre.

(With PTI inputs)