IAF airlifts injured ITBP soldiers

The Air Force airlifted several Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) jawans who were critically injured when their bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident had occurred on Monday when the bus was going from Badgam to Kanpur.

“On getting a go-ahead for one helicopter at 10:50 AM, Wg Cdr V Mehta as captain with co-pilot Arunima Vidhate got airborne from Udhampur. Meanwhile, after ascertaining the requirement, on the call of Wg Cdr V Mehta, second helicopter got airborne from Udhampur with Sqn Ldr SK Prasad as captain and Flt Lt Siddhant Yadav as co-pilot,” an IAF statement read.

The first helicopter landed at the Chanderkot Helipad at 11:25 AM and evacuated three critically injured ITBP jawans.

The other helicopter landed at 12:25 PM and evacuated two critical jawans along with a medical attendant.

“Four casualties were picked up by a civil helicopter,” the statement read.