scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

IAF airlifts 438 stranded passengers between J-K and Ladakh

The official said 260 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Leh in IL-76 Aircraft of the IAF.

Nepal earthquake, Nepal quake, Nepal rescue operations, Indians in NepalThe official said 260 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Leh in IL-76 Aircraft of the IAF. (FILE)

A total of 438 stranded passengers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) between the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday, an official said.

The stranded passengers were mostly airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and Srinagar to Leh due to the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, he said.

Also Read
RSS man’s daughter questions Rahul Gandhi on 'India's lost values', gets ...
Air India Express cabin crew held for gold smuggling in Kochi airport
US hands over NISAR satellite to ISRO
Pearls Group arrest, Pearls Group, Pearls Group company arrest, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Chit-fund scam: Deported from Fiji, Pearls Group director arrested

The official said 260 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Leh in IL-76 Aircraft of the IAF. Similarly, 165 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil in four sorties of AN-32, while 13 passengers were flown from Kargil to Jammu, the official said.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 21:10 IST
Next Story

FinMin tightens definition of beneficial owners under PMLA

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close