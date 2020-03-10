IAF aircraft sent to Iran

“Indian citizens will be flown to Hindan where medical facilities including quarantine have been set up,” the IAF tweeted. (Representational Image) “Indian citizens will be flown to Hindan where medical facilities including quarantine have been set up,” the IAF tweeted. (Representational Image)

India sent a military transport aircraft to Iran with a specialist medical team on board on Monday night to bring back Indian nationals stranded in the coronavirus-affected nation. According to the Indian Air Force, its C-17 Globemaster military aircraft left for Iran from the Hindon airbase at 8.30 pm. “Indian citizens will be flown to Hindan where medical facilities including quarantine have been set up,” the IAF tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.