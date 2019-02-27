IAF aircraft crashes in Budgam area of Jammu & Kashmir, two pilots feared dead

Toggle Menu
Budgam aircraft crash: The crash took place in Garend Kalan village of Budgam at around 10.40 am and two pilots feared dead.

An IAF aircraft has crashed in Budgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

An Indian Air Force has crashed near Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir this morning. There has been no official confirmation of what caused the crash. The crash took place in Garend Kalan village of Budgam at around 10.40 am and two pilots feared dead. Visuals from the area shared on social media showed a crash site in flames. More details are awaited.

