‘Their souls will now rest in peace’: Family members of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack

Family members of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack hailed the IAF strikes as a strong message against terrorism. The Indian Express spoke to some of them:

Uttar Pradesh

Amit Kumar, 22, Constable, Shamli

Advertising

“We are satisfied that the government has taken a step. No innocent person should be harmed and no guilty person spared. We should be alert so that no other Amit Kumar is killed like this,” said his brother Sunil Kumar.

Pradeep Kumar, 38, Constable, Shamli

“We are satisfied. This organisation must be uprooted fully, cross-border terrorism must be crippled,” said brother Amit Kumar. “We want the government to explain what damage Jaish-e-Mohammad suffered,” added son Siddharth Singh.

Advertising

EXPLAINED | After India strike, what can be Pakistan’s options?

Shyam Babu, 32, Constable, Kanpur Dehat

“We welcome the air strike. We should also ensure there is no Pulwama attack ever again,” said wife Rubi Devi.

EXPLAINED | Why Balakot is a watershed

Vijay Kumar Maurya, 38, Constable, Deoria

“My family thanks the government for taking revenge for Vijay Kumar’s death,” said brother-in-law Balmiki Kushwaha.

Pradeep Singh, 35, Constable, Kannauj

“Such strikes will build pressure on terror outfits operating from Pakistan,” said his wife Neeraj Devi.

EXPLAINED| Jaish-e-Mohammed: Terror outfit once crushed in Kashmir, now in revival effort

Ajit Kumar Azad, 32, Constable, Unnao

“We should be shown evidence of terrorists being killed,” said brother-in-law Ashwani Kumar.

Rajasthan

Rohitash Lamba, 28, Constable, Jaipur

“We are relieved and happy that within 13 days of the death of my brother, he and his colleagues have been avenged. Pakistan has got a strong message that the Modi government believes in direct action. A message has been sent to the world,” said brother Jitendra Lamba.

READ | Pak ministers grilled by media on why PAF was caught napping

Jeet Ram, 30, Constable, Bharatpur

“It’s a good move, but we want more action,” said brother Vikram Singh.

Narayan Lal Gurjar, 40, Head constable, Rajsamand

“Today, we have got some peace after 13 days. This is what we wanted, that the martyrs be avenged. We feel proud that our forces have done that,” said cousin Mahesh Gurjar.

Read | IAF strikes JeM camp in Balakot: Full text of India’s statement

Bhagirath Singh, 26, Constable, Dholpur

“I have got strength from this. What happened with my husband should happen with them as well,” said wife Ranjana.

Hemraj Meena, 44, Head Constable, Kota

“What the air force has done is very good. My father will be totally avenged when terrorism is weeded out from the country,” said daughter Rina.

Jammu and Kashmir

Naseer Ahmad, 46, Head Constable, Jammu

“The souls of those martyred in Pulwama will rest in peace,” said brother Siraj Din, adding that the IAF strikes were necessary to send a message that India is a powerful nation.

Tamil Nadu

G Subramanian, 28, Constable, Kovilpatti

“I thank the IAF, who gave a fitting reply to those who attacked our soldiers,” said wife Krishnaveni.

C Sivachandran, 32, Constable, Ariyalur

“No children should be orphaned, lives of no women like me should be spoiled so early. All those people who attacked us should be destroyed,” said wife Kanthimathi.

West Bengal

Sudip Biswas, 27, Constable, Nadia

“I lost my son but I am happy that our force retaliated in the best possible way. This has instilled some confidence in us. We appreciate the

action,” said his father Sanyasi Biswas.

Bablu Santra, 39, Head constable

“If India thinks this is right, I appreciate it. India should focus on the safety of our soldiers as well,” said wife Mita Santra.

Assam

Maneswar Basumatary, 48, Head Constable, Baksa

“The news has made our family happy. I thank the IAF,” said his son Dhananajoy Basumatary.

Punjab

Kulwinder Singh, 26, Constable, Ropar

“We are proud of the Army. Our children attained martyrdom. The Indian Army has avenged that,” said father Darshan Singh.

Sukhjinder Singh, 32, Constable, Tarn Taran

“It is a befitting reply to the enemy. My request is to our political parties and our leaders that they should find a permanent solution to this problem. Terrorism should be rooted out so that no mother should lose her son, no brother should lose his brother and no son should lose his father,” said brother Gurjant Singh.

“There should be no war. It is not a solution. Both countries should talk and wipe out terrorism,” he added.

Maninder Singh Attri, 27, Constable, Gurdaspur

“It is a good step. The air force should be applauded. It will be a solace for the 40 families. Such action should be carried out if they repeat their misadventure,” said brother Lakhbir Singh.

“I would not like war between both countries. India and Pakistan should join hands to fight terrorists,” he added.

Bihar

Ratan Kumar Thakur, 30, Constable, Bhagalpur

“One can only imagine what a father who has lost his son is going through… Terrorism should end from where people give shelter to terrorists,” said his father Ram Niranjan Thakur.

Sanjay Kumar Sinha, 45, Head Constable, Patna

“It is a welcome step. Terrorist activities from across the border should end,” said son Om Prakash.

Madhya Pradesh

Ashwani Kachhi,28, Constable, Jabalpur

“I felt better after the government retaliated. The scourge of terrorism has to end,” said brother Sumant.

Himachal Pradesh

Tilak Raj, 30, Constable, Kangra

“I am satisfied. Similar responses must be given each time terror attacks happen,” said wife Savitri.

Uttarakhand

Mohan Lal, 52, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Uttarkashi

“We are happy. If more such steps are taken, there would be no terrorists in the region,” said his daughter Vaishnavi.

Virendra Singh, in his 30s, Constable, Udham Singh Nagar

“The strike will bring peace to my husband’s soul,” said wife Renu.

Odisha

Manoj Kumar Behera, 33, Head Constable, Cuttack

“I am satisfied that we carried out strikes. This is about preventing a repeat of what happened,” said mother Sabitri Behera.

Advertising

Reporting by Manish Sahu, Avaneesh Mishra, Amil Bhatnagar, Amit Sharma in UP; Deep Mukherjee in Rajasthan; Santosh Singh in Bihar; Milind Ghatwai in MP; Kavita Upadhyay in HP and Uttarakhand; Sampad Patnaik in Odisha; Navjeevan Gopal, Kamaldeep Singh Brar in Punjab; Arun Sharma in J&K; Abhishek Saha in Assam; Sweety Kumari in West Bengal; Arun Janardhanan in Tamil Nadu