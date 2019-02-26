Former IAF Chief AY Tipnis: It’s brilliant action, unequivocal message that there is a limit to India’s tolerance

Hours after Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 fighters destroyed multiple terrorist camps across the Line of Control, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AY Tipnis, who commanded the IAF during the Kargil War, told The Indian Express, “From what I am gathering, this is a brilliant, well-planned action and unequivocal message that there is a limit to India’s tolerance. It is being reported that 12 jets targeted four places, if that is true then it is big and something that most had not imagined. This shows that India’s action was not knee jerk in nature and a clear message that we are acting and not merely reacting to what Pakistan has done.”

Asked about the possibility of escalation, Tipnis said, “There always is a possibility of escalation and I am sure a thorough planning has already been done preempting any such scenario. Rather, the time that India has taken after the Pulwama attack, must have gone into preparing the defences. We also must understand that many times, the escalation is not incremental but can go from say zero to a hundred in no time and we have to be prepared for that. I think this also conveys that though Pakistan uses terrorism as a tool against India, we are within our rights of International law to take such action.”

ANI quoted IAF sources as saying 1000-kg bombs were dropped on terror camps across the LoC, adding that 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation. Pakistan armed forces spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed Indian aircraft “intruded from Muzaffarabad sector” and “dropped a payload” near Balakot “facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force”.

Leaders from different political parties have also reacted to the strike.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party leader Shashi Tharoor, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted congratulating the armed forces for striking terror camps in PoK.

“I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan,” Kejriwal tweeted.