scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Registration for IAF agniveer recruitment set to begin in 1st week of November

“Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates,” a tweet from the Indian Air Force’s official Twitter handle read. “On-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023.”

Agnivir Vayu will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950 for four years and will form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks. (File)

The registration process for the Indian Air Force’s Agniveer recruitment drive is set to begin in the first week of November for all eligible female and male candidates. The online examination will be conducted in January, 2023, the IAF announced.

“Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates,” a tweet from the Indian Air Force’s official Twitter handle read. “On-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023.”

Under the Centre’s new Agnipath policy, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for the three services this year, and between 50,000 to 60,000 annually thereafter. Of them, only 25 per cent will be recruited again for a 15-year period, and they will receive pension and lifelong healthcare benefits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alonePremium
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alone

As per the Air Force’s guidelines, civilian candidates born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 are eligible to register as long as they are either Indian or Nepalese citizens. All eligibility criteria are listed on the IAF’s official Agniveer Vayu website.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 10:51:44 am
Next Story

Pashmina vs Shahtoosh hair: Shawl traders urge Delhi HC for modern forensic methods to differentiate between the two

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement