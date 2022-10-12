Registration for IAF agniveer recruitment set to begin in 1st week of November

The registration process for the Indian Air Force’s Agniveer recruitment drive is set to begin in the first week of November for all eligible female and male candidates. The online examination will be conducted in January, 2023, the IAF announced.

“Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates,” a tweet from the Indian Air Force’s official Twitter handle read. “On-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023.”

On-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023.

Under the Centre’s new Agnipath policy, 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for the three services this year, and between 50,000 to 60,000 annually thereafter. Of them, only 25 per cent will be recruited again for a 15-year period, and they will receive pension and lifelong healthcare benefits.

As per the Air Force’s guidelines, civilian candidates born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 are eligible to register as long as they are either Indian or Nepalese citizens. All eligibility criteria are listed on the IAF’s official Agniveer Vayu website.