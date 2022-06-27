scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

IAF receives over 94,000 applications under Agnipath scheme in four days

After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week and several opposition parties have been demanding its rollback.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 27, 2022 5:44:46 pm
Till Sunday, the IAF had received 56,960 applications under the scheme. (Express File Photo)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received 94,281 applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme within four days of the registration process getting underway on Friday.

After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week and several opposition parties have been demanding its rollback.

Also Read |For Agnipath entry, applicants have to prove they didn’t take part in arson, protests: Military leadership

“A total of 94,281 Agniveer Vayu aspirants have registered till 10:30 am (Monday). Registration closes on July 5,” Defence Ministry Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said on Twitter.

Till Sunday, the IAF had received 56,960 applications under the scheme.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The economics of abortions
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayersPremium
GST Council to vet verification plan for high-risk taxpayers
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govtPremium
Make Sanskrit compulsory from Class 1, RSS tells Gujarat govt
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in AmericaPremium
Ashutosh Varshney writes: Backsliding in America
More Premium Stories >>

Under the scheme, the government had said youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps like a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.

Many BJP-ruled states also declared the ‘Agniveers’ — as the soldiers inducted under the Agnipath scheme will be known — will be accorded priority in induction into state police forces.

The armed forces have, however, made it clear those who had indulged in violent protests and arson against the new recruitment scheme will not be inducted.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement