LIVE news updates: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to return today

India-Pakistan LIVE news updates: Indian Air force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who is in Islamabad’s custody, will be returned on Friday in what Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calls a “peace gesture”. The announcement, made during a joint session of Parliament in Pakistan, is being seen as first signs of de-escalation of tension between the two countries.

Hours after the announcement, the Indian armed forces, at a joint press briefing in New Delhi, assured the country of “a resolute, swift and strong response when needed”. They also added that the IAF pilot’s return was “in consonance with the Geneva Convention.” It had earlier expressed objections to Pakistan’s “vulgar display” of the pilot after videos of him in the Army’s custody surfaced on social media. Sources said Delhi made it clear that there was no deal to be made and there was no room for negotiations but added that there would be consequences if the pilot was harmed or not released.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been in Pakistan Army’s custody since Wednesday after his MiG-21 Bison was hit by ground air defence weapons when he was in the process of thwarting the PAF’s intrusion in the Indian airspace. Retracting from its earlier statement that two Indian pilots were in its custody, Pakistan Army later said that only one IAF pilot was captured by its forces.