IAA honours for Express Chief Editor Raj Kamal Jha, Amul MD R S Sodhi

RAJ KAMAL Jha, Chief Editor of The Indian Express, was conferred the Editor of the Year award by the International Advertising Association (IAA) at a ceremony in Mumbai Friday.

The IAA leadership awards, which honour individuals in the fields of marketing, advertising and media every year, were presented by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, chief guest at the function, and IAA India chapter president Megha Tata, and The Indian Express Executive Director Anant Goenka who is also a committee member of the IAA India chapter.

In his acceptance speech, Jha said: “For the health of a democracy, there is no more powerful advertisement than the state of the news media. Your freedom of reach and our freedom of speech is one and the same thing.”

“I am up here because of the work of many who are not,” he said. “That is why I take this award on behalf of the families of the six colleagues who we lost to Covid; my colleagues, reporters, editors and photographers who never lose sight, even for a moment, even in the most testing times, that the story we need to tell is bigger than our own; and the Chairman of the Express Group, Mr Vivek Goenka, who is custodian of the space that we protect.”

Jha also thanked Express readers and advertisers for being discerning, demanding of the newspaper.

“(They) push us to find stories that others do not do or will not do. They know the search for truth is not about blue ticks or about hashtags, but it’s about the painstaking work of hard journalism. It needs the generosity of anonymity and not a rant or rave at 9 o’clock in the night. I would like to thank the advertisers who value these audiences, who know the difference between a newsroom that is up for sale and a newsroom that has value,” he said.

R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul), received the award for Business Leader of the Year.

Accepting the award, Sodhi presented insights into the Amul campaign. “There are four Ps. First is product where the customer must say it was better than his expectations, it should be pure and unchanged like our butter. Pricing should be affordable and farmers must get the best price. For promotion, we used umbrella branding to cut cost. Consistency in communication was the main pillar for Amul advertising and marketing strategy,” he said, mentioning creative advertising in the language of a particular place as the fourth P.

N P Singh, CEO, Sony Pictures Network India, was honoured with the Mediaperson of the Year award. Film actor Anil Kapoor was awarded Brand Endorser for the Year. Raj Nayak was inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame. Palki Sharma Upadhyay was awarded TV Anchor of the Year.