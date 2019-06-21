I won’t appoint next Congress president, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made it clear to reporters that he will not appoint the next president of the party, suggesting that he was committed to his stand of standing down from the position.

Advertising

Talking to reporters in Parliament, Rahul said that he cannot take the decisions about his successor.

“I am not the one who will appoint the party president,” he said when he was asked about who could succeed him. On speculative reports saying that he had given his approval to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Gandhi said that there was “no such thing”.

Rahul has been insisting on stepping down after the party did not win even 10 per cent of the seats in the Lok Sabha elections, though the party had marginally improved its tally from the 2014 polls.

Advertising

However, the Congress Working Committee — the top decision-making body of the party — has not accepted his resignation.

Rahul also reiterated his position regarding the purchase of the Rafale fighter jets, and said that “I maintain my stand that there has been theft in the Rafale jet deal”. His statement came after President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the both the Houses of the Parliament. —PTI Inputs