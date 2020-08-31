I will respectfully pay the fine of Rs 1: Prashant Bhushan

Prashant Bhushan. (File)

Hours after senior advocate Prashant Bhushan was let off with a token fine of Re 1 by the Supreme Court in a criminal contempt case on Monday, he said he would “respectfully” pay the fine. However, he maintained that his tweets were not intended in anyway to disrespect the Supreme Court or the judiciary.

“While I reserve the right to review the judgment, I will respectfully pay the fine,” he said. He said every Indian wants a strong judiciary and “if the court gets weakened, it weakens the republic”.

Bhushan, who was found guilty of criminal contempt for two of his tweets, was on Monday let off with a token fine of Re 1 by the Supreme Court.

The bench, comprising Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari, directed the lawyer to deposit the amount by September 15, failing which he will attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years.

“The freedom of speech cannot be curtailed but rights of others need to be respected,” the court observed, PTI reported.

On August 14, the bench had held Bhushan guilty over the tweets made on June 27 and June 29.

During the arguments, Bhushan told the court that the “two tweets represented” his “bonafide beliefs” and that he did not want to apologise for the same. He also answered in the negative when asked if he wished to reconsider his statement.

The court, however, gave him time till August 24 “to submit unconditional apology, if he so desires”.

