I will go to Singhu border soon, says Deep Sidhu

Deep Sidhu with officers of Special Cell in Janakpuri, New Delhi. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Out on bail in the Red Fort violence cases, Punjabi actor-turned-farmer activist Deep Sidhu visited Golden Temple on Friday.

“I will soon go to Singhu border. That is struggle of our existence,” he said on his plans in the coming days.

Talking about the case, he said: “Many people were against me when I was arrested. Now many people are speaking for me and extending support. Sunny Deol didn’t stand with me.

“I campaigned in Gurdaspur elections for him. But now I have no relation with him,” he said.

Asked about his plans to join politics, Deep Sidhu said, “There should be political space to talk about the real issues of Punjab. We need regional leadership. We need a regional party that can represent our issues.