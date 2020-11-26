I was happy with the meeting, so was Sidhu: Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (FILE)

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met his former Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder said he had invited Sidhu after the latter had expressed interest in meeting him.

Amarinder’s statement came on Thursday amid speculation that the high command, through party general secretary incharge Harish Rawat, had worked out a meeting between the warring duo.

In the statement the CM said that he hoped he and Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue to have cordial meetings like they had yesterday, where they spoke a lot about cricket, apart from a host of other things.

A statement issued by CMO quoting CM said both were in good mood during the one-hour luncheon meeting, to which he had invited Sidhu after the latter expressed interest in meeting him. “I was satisfied and happy with the meeting, and so was Sidhu,” he added.

Quashing media speculation of serious discussions between the two, the Chief Minister quipped that contrary to what was being suggested, “we did not make any plans for Punjab or India or the world.”

“We just had some simple talks, during which Sidhu shared a lot of his cricketing experiences,” said Amarinder, adding that unfortunately the media was making a mountain out of a molehill.

Taking a dig at Shiromani Akali Dal’s remark on him hosting a “banquet” for Sidhu, the Chief Minister said while his former Cabinet colleague had boiled vegetables, he himself partook a ‘missi roti with dahi’ during the lunch.

“Does that look like a banquet to the Akalis?” he remarked.

