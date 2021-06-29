I want to empower women, protect child rights: Chandira Priyanga, first woman in Puducherry cabinet in over 40 years

Five ministers were inducted into the Puducherry cabinet led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday. Two MLAs from BJP and three others from ally All India NR Congress (AINRC) were sworn in as ministers by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. While it was the first time in Puducherry’s history that BJP members got into the cabinet, the entry of a woman into the ministry after almost 41 years was another first.

Chandira Priyanga, the 32-year-old AINRC MLA from Nedungadu (reserved) constituency, became the second woman minister in Puducherry, after Renuka Appadurai in the 1980s. Appadurai handled the education portfolio in the Congress-DMK led coalition ministry.

In an exclusive interview with Indianexpress.com, Priyanga, the daughter of late M Chandrakasu who was also a minister in Puducherry, talked about her political career and her vision for the Union territory.

How does it feel to be the first women minister in Puducherry after four decades?

It is a proud moment. I will repay the trust the people in my constituency have shown in me. I must thank our chief minister for believing in my abilities and choosing me over other senior leaders. I will work hard to instil confidence in other women to take up politics as a profession. My special focus will be on improving education and infrastructure in rural areas. Empowering women with several schemes, protecting child rights will be my other areas of focus. I want to do constructive politics.

Why do you think there was this long gap between two women ministers?

Not just in politics, even in other sectors, changes are happening only now. Families which were hesitant to provide education to their girl children now want their daughters to be on par with their sons. We have a support system now. Even my colleagues have started to see a person beyond gender. They understand that women are an integral part of the system. We had women in the assembly last time, now we have representation in the ministry. Whoever has the ability are now chosen beyond gender.

Were you inclined towards politics from an early age?

I always wanted to be a politician. My interest in public life developed largely due to my father. My house used to be flooded with people. Party members, the general public all used to visit. I am a single child so I kind of developed a relationship with these people; all are ‘anna’ and ‘akka’ to me. The bonding was special and it paved the way for my political career. Even after getting married and having kids, I didn’t lose that connection with the people. When I contested elections in 2016, I didn’t feel any pressure because all the leaders in the party supported me. People in my constituency didn’t see me as a former minister’s daughter, they saw me as a person who they know very well.

What advice did you get from your father given that it is not easy to be a successful women politician here?

Appa’s health condition had a setback in 2014. He was undergoing dialysis for over 14 years. His health condition had an impact on his work, so I stepped in and helped him to process things on time. This allowed me to gain the trust of other leaders. Appa neither encouraged nor discouraged me. When I said that I wanted to enter electoral politics, he said there would be a lot of criticism, and especially for a woman, it would be much more difficult.

Who inspires you in politics?

I draw inspiration from every woman. All the working women are my inspiration. People working in the agriculture field all day long and taking care of their children are my inspiration too. In politics, I admire Amma (former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa), Indira Gandhi, Smiriti Irani. My biggest inspiration has been our Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan. Take a look at her; how much criticism she had faced, but look where is now. She is managing two states at a time, it is her hard work and dedication that has taken her to this position.

The cabinet was formed more than 50 days after the results. There has been criticism from opposition and others that the NDA alliance party members were more focused on securing the position than addressing people’s issues, what‘s your take on that?

A government’s primary responsibility is to make sure that they are providing the right job to the right person because that person is going to take care of their portfolio for another five years. If there is any mishap, it will have an impact on the government as a whole. This is not the first time Rangasamy ayya has been elected as the chief minister. He knows what is right for people. Further, our chief minister contracted Covid-19. You must consider his age. He has just recovered from the virus. It will take time for a person to be mentally and physically fit to make the correct decision and that is the reason why it took time to form the cabinet. Only opposition and people who are against this government make such accusations but the people are behind this government. They say even though the appointments are delayed, the government has taken the right decision.

How different will this NR Congress-BJP coalition government be from the previous Congress government?

It is too early to comment on that as we are not allocated a portfolio but I can confidently say that we will provide better governance. This is a Union territory so we are dependent on the central government. Since we are in coalition with the BJP, all the schemes related to the welfare of people will be processed without any delay. If all the issues related to the public are addressed and everyone is happy with our work, then it naturally becomes good governance.