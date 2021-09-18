I want to be in a team to play, not waste time sitting on the bench: Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo, who was dropped from the Union Government in the July 7 cabinet expansion after his defeat in the West Bengal election, had recently announced that he was quitting politics. But on Saturday, in a surprise move, he formally joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in the state. Talking to The Indian Express over phone from Kolkata, Supriyo, who has been a staunch critic of Banerjee and the TMC, said it was a quick decision, but not something he would regret. Excerpts:

So, now you are in TMC after criticising it vehemently. How did it happen?

See, I have been unhappy and feeling sad – which was shared by my friends and family – that after my hard work and good work, it happened to me. I like many others, feel that I have done some good work as an MoS. Well, things became like this. Yes, it was an unexpected move. I was surprised when my good friend Derek O’ Brien asked me if I would join the TMC. I can just say that I responded to a good opportunity. It was important for me.

It was absolutely a bolt from the blue and I was not expecting it. Through Derek, Rajya Sabha MP, it was a small conversation. I was taken quite aback to know that both Mamata Didi and Abhishek (Banerjee) had a great opportunity for me to work for my state, my motherland. I spoke to Abhishek and I spoke to Didi… To other people it might look like opportunism, but to me its a great opportunity and I responded to it. I want to be in a team to play, I don’t waste time sitting on the bench. Its true that I left politics, but sometimes, poetic justice happens. Its a huge opportunity that came to me and I needed to respond to it. Thanks to both Mamata Didi and Abhishek that they felt I could do something for Bengal in a special manner. I seriously fought with them politically. But There’s lot of love and warmth I felt in Trinamool when they welcomed me. I am very happy about it. I know BJP and other parties will throw brickbats, but let them do their political job. They are justified in saying anything negative about this. I only see a positive way forward.

What’s the role you are going to play in the TMC?

I cannot say that. That’s for the party to announce. There’s lot of speculation about it, but I should not comment on it. It will be clear in a few days.

Babul, you are an artist.. and do you think you have taken decision impulsively?

No.. Yes, its emotional sometimes. But there are decisions taken in an instant. You make decisions in cricket and football about who you want to pass the ball to next. It does not mean its an impulsive decision. So whatever decision I took, whatever I have said and written about in the last two or three months , its all came out of my heart. The same whole hearted approach I have had to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to me.

Do you feel let down by the party you made the debut into politics with?

I would not comment on BJP. Whatever happened to me was in front of everyone’s eyes. I am thankful to BJP for the opportunity it gave me and I am very proud of the work I have done with the BJP. But I felt there was a bottleneck somewhere, so I jumped when I got an opportunity.

Do you hold someone responsible for that bottleneck?

I really don’t want to comment on it. In life its not about what has happened to you but its more about how you respond to it. My response may look emotional, but they are not so emotional. My decision to quit politics was out of utter disillusion. I am not backing out of anything.

So many leaders are leaving the BJP. What do you see as its future in West Bengal? While in every part of the country people are flowing into BJP, in West Bengal, they are leaving. Is there something wrong with the state unit?

I am no one to comment. Its a huge party. They have their own agenda and leaders. Its for the party high command to see. I have my reservation for certain things. But they are things of the past now.

Do you think you have been recognised for the work you have done?

See, things were not right. Otherwise why would I leave? Why would things go in the direction it is now? There must have been something wrong from either side.

Now, what will be your area of activities? In Kolkata or in Delhi?

I have the option to settle both in Mumbai or Kolkata. Because of my Dad and Mom passing away, I will now have to settle in Kolkata but I will be travelling to Mumbai.