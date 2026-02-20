‘I take responsibility’: Kailash Vijayvargiya says water contamination incident a ‘stain’ on Indore, but it ‘will be washed away’

He said the incident was a “stain” on Indore’s image, even as he defended the state government’s response and said action had already been taken against erring officials. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday claimed moral responsibility for the water contamination incident in Indore’s Bhagirathpura locality.

He said the incident was a “stain” on Indore’s image, even as he defended the state government’s response and said action had already been taken against erring officials.

“This incident has happened, and it is very unfortunate. It is certainly a stain on Indore, which is consistently making its mark across the country for its cleanliness,” Vijayvargiya told the House.

Between December 24, 2025, and January 6 this year, over 23 people died after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Bhagirathpura.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar had pressed the government on accountability. “Officials were removed, some were suspended. But the government, the Chief Minister, neither took responsibility nor removed the Urban Administration Minister,” Singhar said.