I-T raids at Ramanaidu Studios, producer Suresh Babu’s residence

Suresh Babu is the son of legendary producer Ramanaidu.

The Income Tax department on Wednesday raided premises owned by Telugu film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu and his family. I-T sleuths conducted raids at Ramanaidu Studios, founded by Dada Saheb Phalke Awardee late Daggubati Ramanaidu.

According to news agency PTI, the searches were “routine.

“Searches are being conducted at the residences and offices of Suresh Babu. They are part of verification of records,” sources told PTI.

It is, however, unclear whether searches were carried out at the residence of Tollywood actor Venkatesh, who is Suresh’s younger brother.

Meanwhile, raids were also conducted at the offices of ruling TRS party MLA M Krishna Rao.

Confirming the raids, I-T department sources said they were verifying the construction firm, Praneeth Infras records.

