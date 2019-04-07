I-T raids on residence of OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM

Income-Tax officials from Delhi have raided the residence of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, news agency ANI reported. The raid began at 3 am Sunday and is underway. Praveen Kakkar, OSD to CM Kamal Nath, lives in Vijaynagar in Indore. There are unconfirmed reports that raids were simultaneously conducted at the residences of the chief minister’s aides in Bhopal and Delhi. The I-T is yet to issue an official statement in connection with the raids.