I-T portal issues being ‘addressed’; 1.19 crore ITRs filed, says CBDT

The income tax department on Wednesday said a number of technical issues on the new ITR portal are being progressively addressed and 1.19 crore ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal year have been filed so far.

Giving updates of activities carried out by taxpayers on the portal, the I-T department said over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged into the portal till September 7, 2021 with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September. The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September 2021.

“A number of technical issues are being progressively addressed and there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the portal…. 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed.

“Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The new e-filing portal, http://www.incometax.gov.in, was launched on June 7.