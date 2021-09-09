scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

I-T portal issues being ‘addressed’; 1.19 crore ITRs filed, says CBDT

Giving updates of activities carried out by taxpayers on the portal, the I-T department said over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged into the portal till September 7, 2021 with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 3:33:56 am
The Centre had summoned Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the reasons for the continuous glitches on the IT portal. (File Photo)

The income tax department on Wednesday said a number of technical issues on the new ITR portal are being progressively addressed and 1.19 crore ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal year have been filed so far.

Giving updates of activities carried out by taxpayers on the portal, the I-T department said over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged into the portal till September 7, 2021 with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September. The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September 2021.

“A number of technical issues are being progressively addressed and there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the portal…. 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The new e-filing portal, http://www.incometax.gov.in, was launched on June 7.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement