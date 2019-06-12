I-T dept searches offices of Srinagar Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran

The private offices of Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran were searched by officials of the Income-Tax Department on Tuesday.

In a statement, the department said it conducted search and seizure operations on a business group based in Srinagar, covering eight premises in Srinagar and one each in Bengaluru and Delhi. “The assessee group is engaged in the business of transportation, manufacturing of silk yarn, hospitality, retail trading of Kashmir Arts & Crafts etc,” it said.

Imran, who owns Kehwa Group, recently joined People’s Conference, that largely controls the Srinagar corporation. “I am fully supportive of all investigations to ensure transparency and adherence to income tax laws. I am a law-abiding businessman,” Imran said.