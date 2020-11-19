scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
I-T Dept notice to ex-CM Prithviraj Chavan over poll affidavits

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | November 19, 2020 12:42:27 am
Prithviraj Chavan. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Income Tax department has served a notice in connection with poll affidavits to former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Chavan confirmed the development and said he would formally reply to the same. He noted that the notice asked him to remain present in person to submit relevant documents.

He took a veiled dig at the Centre over the notice, saying, “Such notices are sent to leaders of Opposition parties. I’ve no information of income tax notices being issued to BJP leaders. You can draw your own inference from that,” he said.

