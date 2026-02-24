I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax

The reply to an RTI by the CBDT includes the Rs 686 crore “brought to tax” following the publication of the Pandora Papers in 2021.

Disclosing collective figures regarding this for the first time, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that Rs 14,601 crore worth offshore assets investigated by The Indian Express have been “brought to tax”.

The Panama Papers, Paradise Papers and Pandora Papers investigations, published in 2016, 2017 and 2021, respectively, were done over several years by The Indian Express, in collaboration with the International Cons­ortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and media partners from across the world.

While the CBDT had earlier provided figures of the “undisclosed tax detected” via the offshore assets investigations, the RTI reply to The Indian Express, dated January 30, 2026, now discloses “the undisclosed investments brought to tax” as well.