‘I proudly declare India is now Naxal-free,’ says Amit Shah in Bastar

On his first visit to Chhattisgarh’s Bastar after the March 31, 2026 deadline set by him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a public speech declared India free from Left Wing Extremism (LWE). “I proudly Declare: India Is Now Naxal-Free,” said Shah while reiterating that the development work in Bastar region, once an epicentre of LWE, will be expedited in next few years to bring it at par with rest of the country.

Shah was addressing a crowd composed of all different forces that took part in Anti-Naxal operations and family members of security personnel and civilians killed by Naxal violence.

Shah began his speech by saying, “It’s a very big day for Bastar. Aaj yaha khada rehkar seena tan ke keh sakta hoon Bharat nakshal mukht ho chuka hai. (Standing here today, I can proudly say with my head held high that India has become free from Naxalism). Full credit for this achievement goes to our security forces and I bow before you. This was one such dream — a dream for which thousands of jawans made the ultimate sacrifice to turn it into reality. There is hardly any force left in India whose jawans have not laid down their lives (in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism). From 1971 till 2026 the public suffered it like a nightmare. A lot of bloodshed took place. Three generations got wasted. I am very happy that our target which could not be finished in a lifetime was achieved by our veer jawan in three to four years,”