‘I proudly declare India is now Naxal-free,’ says Amit Shah in Bastar

On his first visit to Chhattisgarh’s Bastar after the March 31, 2026 deadline set by him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a public speech declared India free from Left Wing Extremism (LWE). “I proudly Declare: India Is Now Naxal-Free,” said Shah while reiterating that the development work in Bastar region, once an epicentre of LWE, will be expedited in next few years to bring it at par with rest of the country.
Shah was addressing a crowd composed of all different forces that took part in Anti-Naxal operations and family members of security personnel and civilians killed by Naxal violence.
Shah began his speech by saying, “It’s a very big day for Bastar. Aaj yaha khada rehkar seena tan ke keh sakta hoon Bharat nakshal mukht ho chuka hai. (Standing here today, I can proudly say with my head held high that India has become free from Naxalism). Full credit for this achievement goes to our security forces and I bow before you. This was one such dream — a dream for which thousands of jawans made the ultimate sacrifice to turn it into reality. There is hardly any force left in India whose jawans have not laid down their lives (in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism). From 1971 till 2026 the public suffered it like a nightmare. A lot of bloodshed took place. Three generations got wasted. I am very happy that our target which could not be finished in a lifetime was achieved by our veer jawan in three to four years,”
Shah said when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, India faced three external and internal security issues in Jammu and Kashmir, North-east and LWE. “Today by and large India is free of all three issues and is on the road to development,” Shah said.
Shah said the two dates 21st January 2024 and 24th August 2024 will be written in golden letters in the history of Naxal eradication. “On the first date in a close door meeting we decided on the March 31, 2026 deadline. Some said it was impossible. But we made a plan and executed it,”
Reiterating his new target of making Bastar the most developed tribal region in India in next five years, Shah announced that 70 of the 200 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will act as a one stop center for every development activity providing about 370 government benefits and schemes.
Shah said, “Till now 200 CAPF camps provided security. But now 70 of them will be developed into Shaheed Veer Gundadhur Seva Dera Jan Suvidha Kendra. About 370 benefits will be provided online like Ration card, AADHAR card, complaints on Ration supply, Bank accounts, health facilities, dairy milk collection center, Farming training, primary school, skill training, etc will be provided here. In three months with the help of National Institute of Design (NID) we will make map and complete development project and launch it,”
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Shah said due to Naxalism government benefits like rice procurement at Rs 3100 per quintal, seven kg free rice distribution, 15 % reservation in government jobs or even basic education for tribals could never reach many tribals in Bastar.
Talking about his experience with surrendered Naxals, Shah said, “I asked them how they joined Naxalism. They said they (Naxals) took all of us when we were studying in class 3. Their lives got destroyed!”
Shah said an elaborate plan has been sketched out for the 3000 surrendered Naxals and Rs 20 crores have been spent on skilling and educating them so that they can return to mainstream and are able to live in the society with respect.
Shah said the idea of developed India 2047 is incomplete without a developed Bastar. “I want to make it clear that without a developed Bastar the dream of developed India is incomplete. I say this with conviction that Naxalism is now over and it is the responsibility of the state and central government to make up for the damage done (by Naxals) in the last 50 years. We will make up for this in the next few years and will complete the dream of developing Bastar. Till then we will not accept that our target is completed,”
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Shah ended his speech by saying the Home Department will take care of development activities like roads, rural development, bank branches, post office, gas cylinders, tap water supply in every household, free ration and electricity.
Shah made a special mention about DRG and CRPF’s elite CoBRA saying, “They fought with a lot of bravery and played a major role in achieving this milestone,” he said.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More