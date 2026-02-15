‘I only see losses’: Omar warns of threat to Kashmir’s fruit growers from new Indo-US trade deal

“I’m not sure what benefits this (the trade deal) would bring, but for now, I can only see the losses. Things that will now be allowed into the country duty free are things we produce -- almonds, walnuts, apples and other fruits,” he said.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarFeb 15, 2026 08:12 AM IST
Omar Abdullah SKUAST-K Srinagar, Indo-US trade deal impact Kashmir agriculture, J&K apple walnut almond exports, American agricultural goods India duty free, SKUAST-K AgriTech Mela 2026, Kashmir fruit growers competition, controlled atmosphere stores J&K, organic farming Jammu and Kashmir, agriculture modernization J&K, Indian express news, current affairsHe also emphasised the vital role of universities in advancing agricultural innovation and nurturing the next generation of agri-entrepreneurs. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed that with American agricultural goods likely to enter Indian markets post the Indo-US trade deal, it is necessary to improve the quantity and quality of our produce.

“I’m not sure what benefits this (the trade deal) would bring, but for now, I can only see the losses. Things that will now be allowed into the country duty free are things we produce — almonds, walnuts, apples and other fruits,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Speaking on the sidelines of the three-day AgriTech Mela that he inaugurated at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar, Omar said that while it has been said that there will be price restrictions, “does this mean that ours will be low quality and theirs will be good? Our growers have invested a lot in enhancing the quality of their produce over the last few years. There are new varieties, high quality produce and through controlled atmosphere stores, we are able to send better products into the market”.

He added: “After all this investment, if growers are told that better quality products will come from outside, this would be unfair to them”.

Speaking to growers at the event, he said their sustained efforts are shaping the future of agriculture in the region and driving innovation under various government programmes aimed at modernisation and economic growth.

He emphasised that to compete at the global level, J&K must enhance both the quality and quantity of its local agricultural produce. He said that technology-driven and organic farming solutions are essential prerequisites for boosting the rural economy.

Underlining the importance of adopting modern agricultural practices, value addition, branding and market linkage strategies, he said that initiatives like the Agro tech festival will provide a “crucial platform” for farmers to interact with experts, explore innovative tools and access new market opportunities, ultimately strengthening the agricultural ecosystem of J&K.

Story continues below this ad

He also emphasised the vital role of universities in advancing agricultural innovation and nurturing the next generation of agri-entrepreneurs.

 

Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
Pannun plot: In Nikhil Gupta’s guilty plea, US Justice Dept names R&AW
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement