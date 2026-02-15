‘I only see losses’: Omar warns of threat to Kashmir’s fruit growers from new Indo-US trade deal

He also emphasised the vital role of universities in advancing agricultural innovation and nurturing the next generation of agri-entrepreneurs. (PTI Photo)

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed that with American agricultural goods likely to enter Indian markets post the Indo-US trade deal, it is necessary to improve the quantity and quality of our produce.

“I’m not sure what benefits this (the trade deal) would bring, but for now, I can only see the losses. Things that will now be allowed into the country duty free are things we produce — almonds, walnuts, apples and other fruits,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the three-day AgriTech Mela that he inaugurated at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar, Omar said that while it has been said that there will be price restrictions, “does this mean that ours will be low quality and theirs will be good? Our growers have invested a lot in enhancing the quality of their produce over the last few years. There are new varieties, high quality produce and through controlled atmosphere stores, we are able to send better products into the market”.