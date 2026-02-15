‘I only see losses’: Omar warns of threat to Kashmir’s fruit growers from new Indo-US trade deal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed that with American agricultural goods likely to enter Indian markets post the Indo-US trade deal, it is necessary to improve the quantity and quality of our produce.
“I’m not sure what benefits this (the trade deal) would bring, but for now, I can only see the losses. Things that will now be allowed into the country duty free are things we produce — almonds, walnuts, apples and other fruits,” he said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the three-day AgriTech Mela that he inaugurated at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar, Omar said that while it has been said that there will be price restrictions, “does this mean that ours will be low quality and theirs will be good? Our growers have invested a lot in enhancing the quality of their produce over the last few years. There are new varieties, high quality produce and through controlled atmosphere stores, we are able to send better products into the market”.
He added: “After all this investment, if growers are told that better quality products will come from outside, this would be unfair to them”.
Speaking to growers at the event, he said their sustained efforts are shaping the future of agriculture in the region and driving innovation under various government programmes aimed at modernisation and economic growth.
He emphasised that to compete at the global level, J&K must enhance both the quality and quantity of its local agricultural produce. He said that technology-driven and organic farming solutions are essential prerequisites for boosting the rural economy.
Underlining the importance of adopting modern agricultural practices, value addition, branding and market linkage strategies, he said that initiatives like the Agro tech festival will provide a “crucial platform” for farmers to interact with experts, explore innovative tools and access new market opportunities, ultimately strengthening the agricultural ecosystem of J&K.
He also emphasised the vital role of universities in advancing agricultural innovation and nurturing the next generation of agri-entrepreneurs.
