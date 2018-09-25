I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi: Trump tells Swaraj

President Donald Trump. (AP photo) President Donald Trump. (AP photo)

“I love India, give my regards to my friend PM (Narendra) Modi,” US President Donald Trump told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as they exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics here on Monday.

As Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event hosted by him at the United Nations, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warmly hugged Swaraj and introduced her to the president. When Swaraj told the US president that she has brought greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump responded: “I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi,” Indian diplomatic sources told PTI.

Swaraj attended the Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem chaired by Trump as the high-level week of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly began here.

