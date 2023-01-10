‘I have killed the Rahul that exists in your mind’: Rahul Gandhi tells reporter

Responding to a question on how the Bharat Jodo Yatra has changed his image, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a press conference on Sunday said he has “killed Rahul Gandhi” and is not bothered about it. “Rahul Gandhi is in your mind. I have killed him. He is not there. Not in my mind at all. He’s gone. Gone,” said the Congress leader.

“The person you are looking at is not Rahul Gandhi. You can see him. You don’t understand it…Read Hindu scriptures. Read about Shiv-ji (Lord Shiva), you will understand. Don’t be shocked. Rahul Gandhi is in your head, not mine. He is in the BJP’s head, not mine,” he told the reporter who asked him the question.

Later, marking the end of his Bharat Jodo Yatra’s fourth day in Haryana on Monday, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Modi government and said while “Congress is a ‘Sangathan of tapasya’, BJP is of forced ‘puja'”.

“The best response to such forcible worship can only be ‘Tapasya’ (which he claims is the act of the Congress). In this yatra, not one person is doing the Tapasya, but lakhs of people are doing and the yatra is a witness to this,” he said. “This country is doing tapasya and the government should respect it. I know that the day is not far when India’s farmers and small businessmen will get results from their tapasya,” he added.

Marking the end of his yatra in Haryana where the battle of Mahabharat was fought, Gandhi called RSS “21st century Kauravas”. “Who were the Kauravas? Let me tell you about the 21st century Kauravas. They wear khaki half-pants, carry lathi in hand and hold shakhas. India’s 2-3 billionaires are standing with the Kauravas.”

The Congress leader also equated the Congress to Pandavas. “Kya Pandavon ne kisi gareeb aadmi ke khilaaf apraadh kiya tha? Kya Pandavon ne demonetisation kiya kya; notebandi ki thi kya; galat GST lagu ki thi kya? (Did the Pandavas ever work against the poor? Did they carry out demonetisation, implement wrong GST?) Would they have ever done so? Never. Why? Because they knew that demonetisation, wrong GST, farm laws are a way to steal from tapasvis of this land,” he said.

He said the battle today is similar to the one that Pandavas fought against the Kauravas. “People don’t understand this, but the fight is the same today…On one hand there were these five tapasvis and on the other hand there was the ‘sangathan’ (organisation). With the Pandavas, there were people of all religions. Like this Yatra, where nobody asks anyone where they come from. This Yatra is a shop of love. The Pandavas had also stood against injustice, they too had opened shop of love in the market of hatred,” he added. Once again training guns on the RSS, he said RSS workers never say Har Har Mahadev. “Why? Because Lord Shiva is a tapasavi”.