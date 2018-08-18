I have come as a friend: Navjot Singh Sidhu in Pak for Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Attari-Wagah Border on Friday, on his way to Pakistan to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. (Rana Simranjit Singh) Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at the Attari-Wagah Border on Friday, on his way to Pakistan to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. (Rana Simranjit Singh)

Going ahead with his decision to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the neighbouring country Friday, saying he has “not come here as a politician”.

“I have come here as a friend, as goodwill messenger. I have brought a Kashmiri shawl as a gift for Khan. I love Kashmiri shawls and I have many. It is a symbol of love,” he told Pakistani media after entering the country via the Attari-Wagah border. He has been criticised in some sections of media and politics in India for accepting the invitation by Khan.

Sidhu has released a press note back home to explain his decision: “The political change that has emerged after the recent general elections held in Pakistan is a historical event. I give my best wishes for the democratically-elected new government from the core of my heart. On this memorable moment, I especially congratulate Imran Khan on being elected as (the) Prime Minister of Pakistan. I know Khan for the last three-and-a-half decades and we have been meeting in different nations on cricketing field.”

“I had been an ardent fan of the multi-talented Khan. In the field of cricket, he had been a great achiever and brought laurels not only for the game, but also to his country by winning the World Cup. He was a pioneer in his field. Apart from cricket, I was always impressed by the overall personality of Khan and this is the reason, during cricketing days, I always tried to stay close to him,” said Sidhu.

He added, “It is just because of this pious friendship and strong bond that I have been invited by Khan to this all-important swearing-in ceremony. It is a matter of pride, happiness and satisfaction for me to be a part of this ceremony. I also entered the field of politics a few years ago. I always felt that through politics, I would be in a position to contribute towards my society and country. Today also I work as a politician with same target.”

“The same way, Khan has great intent to do something for his nation and uplift the society,” he added.

