‘I’ for fortune: BSY reverts to earlier spelling

Apparently influenced by astrology and numerology, the Karnataka Chief Minister has reverted to the earlier English spelling of his name. Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yeddyurappa is now B S Yediyurappa, where ‘i’ replaces one ‘d’.

Advertising

The new spelling came to attention in the letter Yediyurappa wrote to BJP president Amit Shah on July 23. The letter used the spelling ‘Yediyurappa’, which the state BJP chief used till 2007.

A BJP leader told The Indian Express, “Yediyurappanavru (with respect in Kannada) is a strong believer of astrology and numerology. He was told to change the spelling for fortune. We hope this will play a part in him completing his term.”

Yediyurappa, who took oath as CM for the fourth time on Friday, had failed to complete his term in the three earlier stints.

Advertising

Originally Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, the 1943-born leader was named after the village deity of Yediyur Siddhalingeshwara Swamy in Kunigal, Tumkur. He changed his name to Yeddyurappa in 2007 soon after he was chosen to become the first BJP chief minister in South India. He resigned within seven days.

The latest change in name reflects on his Twitter page and letterheads. While the letter he submitted to Governor Vajubhai Vala has the revised spelling, his Facebook page and website are yet to catch up to the change.