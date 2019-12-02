I don’t see any problem in running the govt: CM

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he did not see any problems in running the coalition government.

He said that after thorough deliberations between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, details of Cabinet formation and portfolio allocation will be worked out. However, he refused to give a timeline. Uddhav was addressing the media after the conclusion of the two-day special Assembly session.

While stating that he has not stopped work on Metro or bullet train, he said, “At present we have stopped work on the Metro car shed.”

“Being CM was just in my dream. I never thought it would become a reality. I never gave much thought to becoming CM. But when I take up a responsibility, I ensure it is taken to its logical end. After taking oath as CM, within 24 hours, we proved our majority winning the support of 170 MLAs,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and congratulated me over phone. I would also like to maintain cordial relations of brotherhood,” he said. “The Opposition is not our enemy. In fact I am not comfortable with the term Opposition,” he added.