I-Day announcement: Railways floats tender for 58 Vande Bharat trains

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 15 announcement, the Railways has floated a tender for 58 Vande Bharat train sets in order to roll out 75 such trains during the 75 weeks of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

At present, only two such trains are in operation—both from Delhi. One goes to Katra and the other to Varanasi.

According to the tender, 102 such trains will be delivered to the Railways by March 2024, an official said, adding 75 of them will be available by August 15 next year.

The new coaches will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareilly and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

Officials said 30 rakes are to be manufactured at ICF and 14 each at MCF and RCF. The closing date for the tender is October 20. A pre-bid meeting will be held on September 21 with the cut-off date for the submission of pre-bid queries being September 14.