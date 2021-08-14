August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that the partition’s pain can never be forgotten and that in memory of people’s sacrifices, August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

He further said, “May the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.”

May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2021

Independence Day is significant as it commemorates the valour and spirit of the freedom fighters who fought for the independence of the nation from British rule.

India will be celebrating the 75th year of Independence on Sunday. The day is recognised as that of national pride and honour, with Prime Ministers hoisting the flag and addressing the country from the Red Fort every year. A day prior to Independence Day, the president of the country delivers a televised ‘Address to the Nation’.