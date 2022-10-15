‘I am with BJP, our govts in both states…if I can’t get justice, who then?’: Gurtaj Singh Bhullar

Policemen in plainclothes in an inebriated condition, no search warrant, and vehicles with no registration plates – Jaspur BJP leader Gurtaj Singh Bhullar, whose wife Gurpreet (32) was shot dead during a raid two days ago by an Uttar Pradesh police team at their residence in Bharatpur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, has levelled grave allegations against the policemen.

Even as the UP Police maintain that the woman was killed in cross-firing between their team and Jaffar, a man accused of illegal sand mining who they were chasing, Bhullar insists the police have concocted a story to justify the killing.

A day earlier, the Kumaon DIG, Nilesh Anand Bharne, had also said that the UP personnel did not inform local police and were not in uniform. And, a forensic department official who inspected the site had said they did not find evidence of cross-firing as suggested by UP Police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhullar, BJP’s district block chief (pramukh) in Jaspur tehsil, recalled the series of events on Wednesday, when he had gone to Noida for a party meeting and returned around 4 pm.

“My wife had also returned from work in the evening. I was asleep when I heard that 10-12 men, claiming to be policemen from UP, had barged into our house for a raid in pursuit of one Jaffar, who they thought had taken shelter here,” he said.

Bhullar said the men had arrived in two cars – a Scorpio and a Sumo – and were armed.

“Everything happened between 6 pm and 6.30 pm. The cars did not have number plates and the windows were tinted. They were in plainclothes, did not have any search warrant and produced no identity proof. No lady police officer was accompanying them. The policemen headed to the first floor and barged into the rooms where my wife, sister-in-law and children were. I stopped them and told them that they must first inform the Uttarakhand police at the local police station (Kunda). But they were drunk and started abusing. Only a few family members and some cousins were home at the time. I tried to reason with them and brought six-seven of them downstairs to discuss the matter. Suddenly I heard someone shout, ‘Didi has been shot’,” he said.

Bhullar said when he went upstairs, he saw that his wife had been shot in the chest. “One of the policemen had shot her dead near the stairs on the first floor.

They fired 3-4 gunshots and one hit her. We rushed my wife to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

According to Bhullar, some of the policemen escaped in one of the cars after hearing the gunshots. “Later, I heard that the villagers caught hold of four UP policemen and handed them over to the custody of SHO Kunda police station here. Their car (the Sumo), which was parked outside the house, is at the police station,” he said.

Bhullar said that the four police personnel were taken to Kashipur civil hospital by Uttarakhand police, but they “managed to escape” from there.

“They knew they had committed a murder and were drunk, and a medical examination at the hospital would have confirmed this. To avoid this, they escaped from the hospital,” he alleged.

Bhullar denied the UP police claim of cross-firing in which two policemen allegedly suffered gunshot wounds. “In the CCTV footage from Kashipur civil hospital, they can be seen climbing stairs and running to escape. If they were injured, why did they not seek treatment and get a medical exam conducted? There was no cross-firing at the house,” he said.

On the family’s allegation that four policemen managed to escape from the hospital, the Kumaon DIG said, “It was a developing situation… At that time, the circumstances of the case were not clear. It was not as if they were running from custody. The focus was to get treatment to the injured and one (Uttarakhand) policeman had taken them to the hospital and he was overpowered.” he said.

Bhullar said the UP police had concocted a story to deflect blame and filed an FIR in Moradabad to frame them. “I do not have any association with Jaffar. His brother-in-law works with me as a block development committee member. On his request, I had met Jaffar a fortnight ago and he had sought some assistance claiming that UP police were framing him in a case of illegal mining in Thakurdwara. He was not present at the house when the incident took place… I have no involvement in mining. I have been working with the BJP for a decade and we have over 30 acres of land for farming. My cousin, who stays with us, runs a stone crusher in Ajitpur but that is legal and as per norms.”

Appealing for a CBI probe into the incident, Bhullar said: “I have two young children – a 5 year old daughter and a 4-month-old son. I have lost everything… Ek toh parivar ujad gaya, upar se ab humare upar mukadme lag rahe hein (I lost my family and now we’re facing legal action). Ye kahan ka insaaf hai? I am a block pramukh of the BJP. The BJP government is ruling in both the states… If a person like me cannot get justice, what hope remains for a common man?”

Outside their house, built on a farm in Bharatpur village, eight policemen and a police vehicle stood guard Friday. Police marked areas where the gunshots were fired, while relatives, villagers and local leaders across political parties poured in to offer condolences.

Gurpreet had been working at a cooperative society in Garhinegi, Jaspur block for six-seven years. The couple got married in 2013.

On UP police releasing criminal records of him and his family members, Bhullar said, “All these cases were registered 10-12 years ago during the Congress government here. We have been acquitted in most… this has nothing to do with the current case.”

While Uttarakhand police have registered a case under several IPC sections, including murder, against 11-12 unidentified UP police personnel, the Kumaon DIG said no arrest has been made so far.

The Moradabad (UP) police too have lodged an FIR against Jaffar and 30-35 unidentified people. On Friday, DIG (Moradabad range) Shalabh Mathur said, “No arrest has been made. A probe is underway.” On allegations raised by Bhullar against UP police, he said, “We had alerted the local police before mounting the raid. The policemen were wearing uniforms, though some were in civil clothing.”