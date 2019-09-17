I am not joining any political party, clarifies Urmila Matondkar

A week after Urmila Matondkar quit Congress, the actress-turned-politician Tuesday clarified that she is not joining any political party.

Putting speculations to rest that Shiv Sena might be her next choice, Matondkar said, “I am not joining any other party so it’s a kind request to the media to kindly not share whatever they hear. It is unfair towards me to say the least and also not appropriate towards any party.”

Matondkar’s clarification comes in the wake of reports that she was in touch with Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Milind Narvekar since she walked out of the Congress, and might consider joining the Sena, the main constituent of the BJP-led Maharashtra and Central governments.

She announced her resignation from the Congress owing to “petty in-house politics” on September 10, 2019 within six months of joining the Grand Old Party and unsuccessfully contesting her maiden election from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat against BJP’s Gopal Shetty.

Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra next month.