I am not a foreigner, Farooq Abdullah is not a terrorist: CPI(M) leader Tarigami on detention

Expressing concern at the government’s decision to invoke the Public Safety Act (PSA) against former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, who is in Delhi for treatment, on Tuesday said the NC chief was not a terrorist and condemned the move.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Tarigami, who was put under house arrest for a month when the Centre scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir, said, “I am not a foreigner nor Farooq Abdullah and other leaders are terrorists. The situation in Kashmir is bad not because of the people of Kashmir but because of all of us politicians and politics.”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami would approach the Supreme court on behalf of the party challenging the dilution of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarigami further said the unity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been disrupted due to the decision of the government. “I feel shocked by the situation of Kashmir and how one decision has changed what the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir had negotiated with the founders of the Constitution.”

Advertising

“The bond that was created by the hard work of the leaders and the people of Jammu and Kashmir has been assaulted today. The people of Kashmir want nothing but a chance to march with the government, a chance to debate and discuss,” Tarigami further said.

On September 5, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to shift the ailing CPI(M) leader from Srinagar to AIIMS in New Delhi. The SC ruling came on a habeas corpus petition filed by Yechury, who was allowed to travel to Srinagar to visit the ailing leader last month. Yechury had filed a report, as directed by the Court, on his visit to the state.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said Tarigami was free to return to his house in Srinagar. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, said the ex-MLA does not need any permission to return home if doctors at AIIMS considered him fit enough to do so.