‘I am in MP, will remain in MP’: Kamal Nath after meeting Sonia Gandhi

As the Congress central leadership is working on making major changes in the party organisation, senior leader and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath Thursday met party chief Sonia Gandhi — setting off speculation that he could get a major role in the revamped party setup.

Nath rubbished the speculation. “I am in Madhya Pradesh and will remain in Madhya Pradesh,” he told The Indian Express

AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, was present during the meeting. Sources said Nath could be roped in for alliance talks in Uttar Pradesh.

Both BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have declared that their parties would not enter into any tie-up with any national party, referring to the Congress.

But Congress leaders see the pronouncements as posturing and believe the possibilities of alliance formations should be explored. “The statements of Mayawati and Akhilesh are not surprising. Why would they say six months before the elections that they want to enter into an alliance and give a sense that they are looking for support to take on the BJP,” a senior leader said.

Sources in the party said linking Nath’s meeting with Sonia to the changes that the party is planning in the organisation was unwarranted.