I am glad he died fighting: Father of slain jawan

Rajesh Orang was one of the 20 jawans who were killed during the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. (Express Photo) Rajesh Orang was one of the 20 jawans who were killed during the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. (Express Photo)

Subhas Orang, a tribal farmer at Belgharia village in Birbhum’s Mohammadbazar lost his only son Rajesh- the sole earning member of the family- during the violent clashes between Indian Army and Chinese troops on Monday. Currently bed-ridden, Subhas told mediapersons that Rajesh was supposed to visit Birbhum in May but could not do so due to the lockdown.

“He came home in September last year. He used to call us every Sunday. The last time we spoke to him was about a fortnight ago. He had told us that the situation is tense in Ladakh region and he will not be able to call for a while. Yesterday we got a call from headquarters informing us about his demise. I am glad that he died fighting. I will be relieved if the government gives a befitting reply to his killers,” said Subhas.

Rajesh Orang (26) was one of the 20 jawans who were killed during the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. A resident of Birbhum in West Bengal, he had joined Indian Army in 2015 and was posted at the 16 Bihar Regiment. Rajesh was the eldest among the three children and the first boy from the Orang family to join the army.

