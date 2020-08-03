I am descendant of Shabari, says Chirag Paswan

LJP national president Chirag Paswan. (File) LJP national president Chirag Paswan. (File)

LJP national president Chirag Paswan Sunday claimed he is descended from Shabari, the mythological figure from the Ramayana, days ahead of the Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony.

“It was the effect of love and devotion of mother Shabari that Lord Ram ate half-eaten ‘ber’ (jujube) offered by her. Even though she belonged to a deprived class, he had no feeling of any discrimination against her,” the Jamui MP said in a statement.

“I am a descendant of mother Shabari. The Ram temple getting constructed during my lifetime is a matter of pride,” he said.

Paswan added along with the construction for the temple, there should be an attempt to imbibe Lord Rama’s ideals to create a society with no discrimination.

