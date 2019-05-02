I am a believer in Dhoni’s approach, says Syed Akbaruddin on bids to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, who presented India’s argument for getting Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), seems to be a fan of Indian cricketer M S Dhoni. Akbaruddin Wednesday said he followed Dhoni’s approach of “never say time’s up” and “never give up early” in his efforts to bring member nations on the same platform.

Advertising

Speaking to The Indian Express after the UNSC designated Azhar as a global terrorist, Akbaruddin said, “I am a believer in M S Dhoni’s approach… thinking that there is more time than what you think there is while trying to fulfil any goal. Never say time’s up. Never give up early.”

Also read | Step by step towards a diplomatic leap — how India got China on board

Azhar was listed as a global terrorist by the UNSC Wednesday after China changed its stance and lifted its technical hold on the resolution. This means his financial assets will be frozen, he will be prevented from travelling across the world and won’t be allowed to purchase arms and ammunition.

Advertising

“After careful study of the revised materials and taking into consideration the opinions of relevant parties concerned, China does not have objection to the listing proposal,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said. China had earlier blocked similar proposals to designate Azhar in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Also read | Delhi’s dossier on Azhar: Pathankot to Pulwama, his fingerprints

Big,small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list Grateful to all for their support. ????#Zerotolerance4Terrorism — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) May 1, 2019

This is a big diplomatic win for India as the Jaish-e-Mohammad is suspected to be behind the attacks in Pathankot in 2016 and Parliament House in 2001. More recently, it claimed responsibility for the February 14 Pulwama terror attack that left at least 40 CRPF personnel dead.