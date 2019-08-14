Seen your feeble reply, when can I come to J&K? Rahul Gandhi asks Guv Satya Pal Malik again

Repeating his demand to visit Jammu and Kashmir, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday took to Twitter to ask Governor Satya Pal Malik when could he come to the Valley.

Asserting that he has accepted the invitation without any conditions, Rahul tweeted: Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?”

On Tuesday, the Governor accused Rahul of politicising the matter and said the Congress leader has put forth many conditions for visiting the region, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention. “Rahul Gandhi is politicizing the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people. He has put forth many conditions for visiting J&K, including meeting mainstream leaders under detention,” said a statement from the J&K Governor’s office.

The statement further said the Governor had never invited Gandhi with “so many pre-conditions” and that he has referred the case to the local police and administration to examine the request further.

Malik’s statement came after Rahul Gandhi accepted his invitation and asked him to ensure that he and a delegation of Opposition leaders are given the “freedom to travel and meet the people”.

“Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there,” Rahul had tweeted.

On Saturday, Rahul had said there were reports of violence and people dying in Jammu and Kashmir. This prompted Malik’s remarks offering to send an aircraft on Monday saying, “I have invited Rahul Gandhi to come here. I will send you a plane, to observe (the situation) and then speak up. You are a responsible person and you should not speak like this.”

Regarding Rahul’s allegation about unrest, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said, “Rahul Gandhi was responding to fake news possibly spread from across the border about the situation in Kashmir, which is peaceful with negligible incidents.”