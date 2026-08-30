Hydropower capacity hit after floods, Nepal seeks advance power imports from India

The spot where the Trishuli Hydropower Station once stood in Nuwakot district. The project was developed jointly by the governments of India and Nepal. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The Nepal government has sought advance approvals to import electricity from India from September to mitigate a generation shortfall caused by the recent disaster, The Indian Express has learnt.

Electricity trade between Nepal and India is seasonal, with Nepal exporting surplus power to India during the monsoon and importing electricity during the dry winter months when domestic hydropower generation declines. Usually, Nepal makes such requests for electricity imports from India around October. This year, however, the request has come earlier after flash floods damaged the country’s power generation capacity, Indian government officials said.

The request is being processed under an existing framework for considering such cross-border power supply arrangements, with Indian authorities working to facilitate additional electricity to Nepal as required, Indian government officials aware of the matter said.