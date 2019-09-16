Hyderabad’s St Francis College students protest against dress code diktat

Several students of St Francis College Arts and Science College for Women at Begumpet held a protest against the college’s new dress code.

Advertising

The college management had recently started enforcing an old dress code which specifies that the tops or kurtis that the women wear should reach below the knees.

On Friday, several students were stopped by security guards who told them that their kurtis were an inch above the knee and thus would not be allowed to attend classes.

On Monday morning, stating that the college was indulging in moral policing, the students held placards and protested.