Hyderabad: Another body of woman found, police say modus operandi similar to vet murder case

A day after a 27-year-old veterinary doctor woman was sexually assaulted and killed on the outskirts of Hyderabad, another burnt body of a woman has been found by the police in the same area. The charred remains were found near Siddulagutta near Shamshabad area.

According to the police, the modus operandi looked similar to the crime occurred on Wednesday night. Based on the crime scene, cops suspect that the accused involved in the murder of the doctor are also involved in this.

“Body was found in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. It is being moved to a government hospital for autopsy, a case is being registered,” VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad was quoted as saying by news ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad Police detained four persons in connection with the rape and murder of the veterinary doctor. Using CCTV footage and technical evidence, the police detained a truck driver, his assistant and two other persons.

Sources said the four accused planned the abduction after noticing that the victim had parked her two-wheeler at the Tondupally toll plaza. Assuming that she would come to pick it up later in the evening, they deflated the tyre. When the victim returned at about 8 pm and was taking out the vehicle, two of them approached her and offered to get it repaired.

However, while she was waiting for them to return, two other accomplices abducted her and took her to an isolated spot hardly 50 metres from the toll plaza, where they allegedly sexually assaulted her and murdered her.