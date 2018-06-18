Hyderabad: VHP, Bajrang Dalbid to protest outside US consulate foiled

A group of around 25 members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal raised slogans and tried to march towards the consulate office, but their plan was foiled, the police said. (Representational Image/ Vishal Srivastav) A group of around 25 members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal raised slogans and tried to march towards the consulate office, but their plan was foiled, the police said. (Representational Image/ Vishal Srivastav)

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists were taken into preventive custody Monday when they tried to stage a protest in front of the US consulate office in Hyderabad against CIA branding them as ‘religious militant’ outfits, police said.

“We prevented them from marching towards the office by taking 25 of them into preventive custody and later released them,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police S Srinivas told PTI.

Under the guise of submitting a memorandum at the office, the activists of the Hindu outfits wanted to stage the agitation, when there was no permission for it, the police official.

